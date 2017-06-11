Luke Combs Gives Back in Houston

As Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts continue in Texas, Luke Combs partnered with the CMA Foundation to help the music program at the Houston Independent School District (HISD) return to normal.

On Friday (Nov. 3), Combs and the CMA surprised music students and families from Whittier Elementary School with a $1 million donation to HISD in music education support and resources.

The contribution was made in partnership with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, Music Rising, the CMA Foundation and Combs, and it represents a $700,000 grant for HSID, $50,000 in instrument donations and $200,000 towards continued Hurricane Harvey relief.

Preston Leatherman

Despite HISD closing all schools for students to enjoy a ‘Welcome Home’ parade for World Series Champions, the Houston Astros, music students and families still gathered at Whittier Elementary for the announcement and new instrument reveal.

“From elementary school all the way through college, I was involved in music programs and chorus through my schools and that has impacted so much of my life and career,” Combs said in a release. “I’m grateful the CMA Foundation asked me to be a part of today’s event in Houston. Giving these students the opportunity to discover and learn about music is really incredible to be a part of.”

Combs is nominated for the CMA Awards’ new artist of the year, and he is a presenter on Wednesday’s (Nov. 8) show.