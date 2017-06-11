Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire Join Mutual Admiration Society

“We’re not competition. She wins everything.”

That’s what Kelsea Ballerini said during a CMT.com interview when asked for her thoughts on being nominated for the CMA Awards’ female vocalist of the year with Reba McEntire.

McEntire won the award four years in a row in the ’80s, and Ballerini considers it an honor to be included among the 2017 nominees with McEntire, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

“I always say, award shows are like a snapshot of country music right then,” Ballerini said. “And to be in a snapshot of country music with Reba and Carrie Underwood, that’s never going to be casual.”

McEntire said backstage at rehearsals for Wednesday’s (Nov. 8) show that she is thrilled to share the stage with Ballerini on a new live version of Ballerini’s latest hit, “Legends.”

“We’ve gotten to meet, and I think she’s a terrific young lady, very talented singer-songwriter, and I love the song,” McEntire said of Ballerini and “Legends.” “I’ve seen the video, and it is just so emotional. I hope everybody likes our performance as much as I’m going to enjoy getting to sing with her.”

