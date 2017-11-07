Miranda Lambert: Validation of a Nomination

It never gets old to hear your name, according to Miranda Lambert.

“Believe me, it’s still surprising,” Lambert told Extra backstage during rehearsals for Wednesday night’s (Nov. 8) CMA Awards. “I still get butterflies and nervous when the nominations come out. I’ve dedicated my life to country music and to be rewarded for it makes it all worth it — it gives you validation.”

Lambert is nominated for six CMA Awards, and she admitted that she’d love to win the CMA Award for album of the year. “I put out a double record. The Weight of These Wings is my real honest thoughts more than ever, and kind of a diary of my journey. That would mean the world,” she said.

On Wednesday night’s live broadcast from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Lambert will be singing a song from that album called “To Learn Her,” which she co-wrote with Ashley Monroe and Waylon Payne.

And she’s hoping the night will be full of comfort for her fans and her artist friends. “(The tragedy in Las Vegas) was something that shook us all really hard and, I think more than ever this year, at the CMAs we need to be together.

“We all need to see each other and hug each other,” she said. “They always say country music is a family and it is … We all worked together at some point, so it’s sort of like it happened to all of us.”