Best-Dressed Men on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

Country music’s men always leave a lasting impression on the CMA’s red carpet. The 51st annual CMA Awards were no different as the stars arrived for country music’s biggest night. Enjoy photos of some of our favorite looks.

Dierks Bentley



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch



John Shearer/WireImage

Jon Pardi



John Shearer/WireImage

Brett Eldredge



John Shearer/WireImage

Darius Rucker



John Shearer/WireImage

Hunter Hayes



Luke Combs



John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Young



John Shearer/WireImage

Scotty McCreery



John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Lane



John Shearer/WireImage

LANco



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Michael Ray



John Shearer/WireImage

Walker Hayes



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

High Valley



John Shearer/WireImage

Don’t miss photos of our picks for best-dressed women on the CMA red carpet.