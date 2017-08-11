Music

Best-Dressed Men on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

The Men of Country Deliver Dapper Looks
Country music’s men always leave a lasting impression on the CMA’s red carpet. The 51st annual CMA Awards were no different as the stars arrived for country music’s biggest night. Enjoy photos of some of our favorite looks.

Dierks Bentley

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Dustin Lynch attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Jon Pardi

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Jon Pardi attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Brett Eldredge

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Darius Rucker

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Musical artist Darius Rucker attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Hunter Hayes

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Luke Combs

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Luke Combs attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Young

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Chris Young attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Scotty McCreery

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer Scotty McCreery attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Lane

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Chris Lane attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

LANco

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Eric Steedly, Trip Howell, Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, and Chandler Baldwin of musical group LANco attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Michael Ray

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Michael Ray attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Walker Hayes

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Snger-songwriter Walker Hayes attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

High Valley

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Curtis Rempel (L) and Brad Rempel of musical duo High Valley attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

