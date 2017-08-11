Music

Best-Dressed Women on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

Beautiful Fashion Statements Abound at the CMA Awards
The red carpet at the 51st annual CMA Awards was a dazzling sight to see, and as usual country music’s ladies brought their A game. From fun and flirty, to dramatic to classic, the women showed their unique personalities with their bold fashion statements. Enjoy a look at some of our favorites.

Carrie Underwood

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Danielle Bradbery

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Danielle Bradbery attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Miranda Lambert

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Reba McEntire

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Reba McEntire attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Jessie James Decker

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer Jessie James Decker attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Carly Pearce

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer Carly Pearce attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Kellie Pickler

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Musical artist Kellie Pickler attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Lindsay Ell

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Ashley Campbell

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer Ashley Campbell attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Maddie & Tae

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae attend the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

