Best-Dressed Women on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

The red carpet at the 51st annual CMA Awards was a dazzling sight to see, and as usual country music’s ladies brought their A game. From fun and flirty, to dramatic to classic, the women showed their unique personalities with their bold fashion statements. Enjoy a look at some of our favorites.

Carrie Underwood



Danielle Bradbery



Miranda Lambert



Lauren Alaina



Reba McEntire



Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town



Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town



Jessie James Decker



Kelsea Ballerini



Carly Pearce



Kellie Pickler



Lindsay Ell



Ashley Campbell



Maddie & Tae



