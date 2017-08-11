2017 CMA Awards: The Winners

Garth Brooks, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift and More Make the List

Here’s a complete list of winners at the 51st annual CMA Awards that took place Wednesday night (Nov. 8) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Male Vocalist

Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist

Miranda Lambert

Vocal Group

Little Big Town

Vocal Duo

Brothers Osborne

Album

From A Room: Vol. 1

Chris Stapleton

Produced by Dave Cobb and Stapleton

New Artist

Jon Pardi

Song of the Year

“Better Man”

Taylor Swift

Single of the Year

“Blue AIn’t Your Color”

Keith Urban

Produced by Dann Huff

Mix Engineered by Chris Lord-Alge

Musician

Mac McAnally

Two of the categories — musical event and music video of the year — were announced earlier on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Musical Event

“Funny How Time Slips Away”

Glen Campbell featuring Willie Nelson

Music Video

“It Ain’t My Fault”

Brothers Osborne

Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver