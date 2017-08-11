Music

2017 CMA Awards: The Winners

Garth Brooks, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift and More Make the List
by 3h ago

Here’s a complete list of winners at the 51st annual CMA Awards that took place Wednesday night (Nov. 8) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks

Male Vocalist
Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist
Miranda Lambert

Vocal Group
Little Big Town

Vocal Duo
Brothers Osborne

Album
From A Room: Vol. 1
Chris Stapleton
Produced by Dave Cobb and Stapleton

New Artist
Jon Pardi

Song of the Year
“Better Man”
Taylor Swift

Single of the Year
“Blue AIn’t Your Color”
Keith Urban
Produced by Dann Huff
Mix Engineered by Chris Lord-Alge

Musician
Mac McAnally

Two of the categories — musical event and music video of the year — were announced earlier on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Musical Event
“Funny How Time Slips Away”
Glen Campbell featuring Willie Nelson

Music Video
“It Ain’t My Fault”
Brothers Osborne
Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver