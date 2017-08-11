2017 CMA Awards: The Winners

Here’s a complete list of winners at the 51st annual CMA Awards that took place Wednesday night (Nov. 8) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Male Vocalist
Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist
Miranda Lambert
Vocal Group
Little Big Town
Vocal Duo
Brothers Osborne
Album
From A Room: Vol. 1
Chris Stapleton
Produced by Dave Cobb and Stapleton
New Artist
Jon Pardi
Song of the Year
“Better Man”
Taylor Swift
Single of the Year
“Blue AIn’t Your Color”
Keith Urban
Produced by Dann Huff
Mix Engineered by Chris Lord-Alge
Musician
Mac McAnally
Two of the categories — musical event and music video of the year — were announced earlier on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Musical Event
“Funny How Time Slips Away”
Glen Campbell featuring Willie Nelson
Music Video
“It Ain’t My Fault”
Brothers Osborne
Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver