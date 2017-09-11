Brett Young’s Early CMA Song of the Year Contender

The CMA’s 2017 new artist of the year nominee Brett Young premiered an early contender for the organization’s 2018 song of the year on Wednesday’s (Nov. 8) Jimmy Kimmel Live.

It’s a comedy song inspired by a viral video of a flying lawnmower. The unsung hero in Young’s “The Lawnmower in the Sky” is “Gus” from the fictional village of “Booger Glen,” and his lifelong dream is to make his lawnmower fly.

After failed attempts using bottle rockets and balloons, Gus’ yard equipment magically takes flight using moonshine that dribbled from his chin.

There is no word if Young will add the new song to his Calliville Tour, which continues through December.