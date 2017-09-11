Sugarland Stages Reunion Performance at CMA Awards After-Party

Expected to Announce New Music In the Coming Weeks

Sugarland‘s Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles surprised the Big Machine Label Groups after-party following Wednesday’s (Nov. 8) CMA Awards with a performance of their signature hit “Stay.”

The party was held at Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House after the Grammy-winning duo’s appearance on the 2017 telecast.

Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta welcomed Bush and Nettles onstage with a recollection of his introduction to their music.

He said the first time he heard “Baby Girl,” he knew there was something special about the band. At the time, it was 2004 and Borchetta was at his former employer Universal Music Group, Sugarland’s first label home.

The duo is expected to announce new music in the coming weeks.

Until then, enjoy photos from the private event:

