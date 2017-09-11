Music

Sugarland Stages Reunion Performance at CMA Awards After-Party

Expected to Announce New Music In the Coming Weeks
11h ago

Sugarland‘s Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles surprised the Big Machine Label Groups after-party following Wednesday’s (Nov. 8) CMA Awards with a performance of their signature hit “Stay.”

The party was held at Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House after the Grammy-winning duo’s appearance on the 2017 telecast.

Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta welcomed Bush and Nettles onstage with a recollection of his introduction to their music.

He said the first time he heard “Baby Girl,” he knew there was something special about the band. At the time, it was 2004 and Borchetta was at his former employer Universal Music Group, Sugarland’s first label home.

The duo is expected to announce new music in the coming weeks.

Until then, enjoy photos from the private event:

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland and CEO of Big Machine Records Scott Borchetta speak onstage during the Big Machine Label Group's celebration of the 51st Annual CMA Awards at FGL House in Nashville on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG ) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 09: Jennifer Nettles (R) and Kristian Bush (L) of Sugarland attend the Big Machine Label Group's celebration of the 51st Annual CMA Awards at FGL House in Nashville on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG ) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 09: Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland perform onstage during the Big Machine Label Group's celebration of the 51st Annual CMA Awards at FGL House in Nashville on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for BMLG) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for BMLG
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 09: Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland perform onstage during the Big Machine Label Group's celebration of the 51st Annual CMA Awards at FGL House in Nashville on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG ) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 09: Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland perform onstage during the Big Machine Label Group's celebration of the 51st Annual CMA Awards at FGL House in Nashville on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG ) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG
