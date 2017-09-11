Garth Brooks Talks Life After His World Tour

“Sleep. Christmas. Sleep. New Year’s Eve. Sleep.”

That’s the official plan for the CMA’s six-time entertainer of the year, Garth Brooks, after his world tour closes on Dec. 16 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Backstage at Wednesday’s (Nov. 8) CMA Awards press conferences Brooks revealed his world tour was originally supposed to be a year-and-a-half. But he just kept it running for three years, three months and 400 shows.

“We call it being wired and tired,” Brooks said. “We’re all exhausted. But at the same time, you’re having the best time of your life, and you don’t want it to end. So you’re naturally like this. You’re an emotional wreck and feel very lucky that people are not only showing up in the numbers that they’re showing up, but it’s the attitude in which they’re showing up that just makes you love them and never want you to leave that stage.”

Brooks added that it shocks him that he’s still as relevant as he was when he charted his first single 28 years ago. Except at this time in his career, he’s not signed to a major label.

“I’m not even sure what the whole diagram of this business is anymore in music,” he said. “As far as the world tour, I would love to take credit for it, but … it’s the crowd. If you guys have never seen a Garth Brooks show, and you’re just wondering what the hell is going on, come see it because it will explain everything. It’s the people. And I don’t know why they have chosen us. It’s just our job to say thank you as loud as we can.”

He also expressed his admiration for the reigning female vocalist of the year, Miranda Lambert.

“You’d think she’d want to play it safe,” he said. “She came out, and she stuck country music in all of our faces — traditional country music. So she’s fighting the good fight.”