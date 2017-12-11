Brantley Gilbert and Wife Amber Welcome a Son

Welcome to the world, Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert.

The new baby, a son, is the first child of Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber.

Their child was born on Saturday (Nov. 11) in Athens, GA’s Piedmont Hospital, weighing six lbs., seven oz. and measuring 20 inches in length. News of his arrival was announced on Sunday (Nov. 12).

“Honestly, I’m just speechless,” Gilbert told People of the birth of his first son. “Watching the delivery, I don’t even know what to say. Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy.”

Gilbert says Barrett is a name they’ve had for a long time. The hyphenated middle name comes from Amber’s father’s side of the family, while Clay was Gilbert’s PaPaw’s middle name.