Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Obviously, last weekend was one of rest and recovery after Wednesday night’s (Nov. 8) CMA Awards and the after-parties that followed. But some of the country stars spent their weekend out and about in Nashville.

I was there, so I saw it with my own two eyes, like when Nashville‘s Clare Bowen and her new husband casually shopped at White’s Mercantile and then when the rest of the cast of Nashville had dinner at 5th and Taylor.

Also Brad Paisley came up with the perfect response for Carrie Underwood; Dierks Bentley showed off a homemade gift from his mom; Keith Urban identified himself as a proper Taylor Swift superfan; Toby Keith toasted his song “Red Solo Cup” with a red Solo cup; Justin Moore gave his baby a little disguise; Maren Morris asked her followers for Dublin recommendations (and then later, admitted, “I’m buzzed.”); Kelsea Ballerini loved up on O’Charley’s; and Miranda Lambert reveled in her birthday song from the Oak Ridge Boys.

Proud to be a part of the village people. https://t.co/Yji0R7mVVN — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 11, 2017

my mom made this for me couple birthdays back. see it everyday that I’m home and think not only of my dad but all veterans. God bless them #VeteransDay A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Hey @TaylorSwift13… I LOVE the album. End Game = A Game.

and New Years Day… GORGEOUS!!!!!!! #reputation – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) November 11, 2017

You're not just a cup, you're my friend. pic.twitter.com/2WoQOCjAwX — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) November 12, 2017

South man decided to participate in no shave November…lol A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:39am PST

Dublin! I find you so damn charming already. What should we do with our day off? — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 11, 2017

Oh my god @OCharleys thank you for the follow your chicken tenders truly bless my life — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 11, 2017

OMG!!!!! The Oaks! This is the best Bday! Thank y'all! #34 @oakridgeboys pic.twitter.com/LmGSfTFKKq — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 10, 2017