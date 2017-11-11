Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
Obviously, last weekend was one of rest and recovery after Wednesday night’s (Nov. 8) CMA Awards and the after-parties that followed. But some of the country stars spent their weekend out and about in Nashville.

I was there, so I saw it with my own two eyes, like when Nashville‘s Clare Bowen and her new husband casually shopped at White’s Mercantile and then when the rest of the cast of Nashville had dinner at 5th and Taylor.

Also Brad Paisley came up with the perfect response for Carrie Underwood; Dierks Bentley showed off a homemade gift from his mom; Keith Urban identified himself as a proper Taylor Swift superfan; Toby Keith toasted his song “Red Solo Cup” with a red Solo cup; Justin Moore gave his baby a little disguise; Maren Morris asked her followers for Dublin recommendations (and then later, admitted, “I’m buzzed.”); Kelsea Ballerini loved up on O’Charley’s; and Miranda Lambert reveled in her birthday song from the Oak Ridge Boys.

