Carrie Underwood’s Fall Brings Out the Tweets

Just when Carrie Underwood should’ve been taking some time off after a job very well done on Wednesday night’s (Nov. 8) CMA Awards, she fell.

The fall reportedly happened on Friday (Nov. 10) at her Nashville home, and while her injuries were not life-threatening, she did have to go to the hospital for multiple injuries, including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall. Once she was back home, she tweeted her thanks to her fans and followers for all their messages. “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.” Her husband Mike Fisher wasn’t home when she fell but was able to get back to Nashville to be with Underwood at the hospital.

Underwood was also forced to cancel her performance at the Country Rising benefit show in Nashville on Sunday night (Nov. 12).

Shortly after the news broke, her CMA Awards co-host and good friend Brad Paisley tweeted a simple “Get well soon,” and Randy Travis was also there for her on social media. “Feel better soon! Sending positives thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Her husband Mike Fisher hasn’t tweeted about the incident, but he had so much to say right after his wife’s moving performance of “Softly and Tenderly” at the CMA Awards last week.

“Hard to put words to this moment last night. I’ve seen her perform countless times, but this one may be my favorite all time. So much meaning behind it and You could feel the Lord’s presence,” Fisher wrote.