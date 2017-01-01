Garth Brooks Raves About Miranda Lambert

After Garth Brooks won the grand prize at the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 8), he went backstage and talked about what he loved about the show.

One of the parts he loved most was Miranda Lambert, for keeping it country.

“Let me tell you who fought the good fight tonight, in my opinion. Miranda Lambert,” Brooks told reporters.

“She’s one of few females that we play, so you’d think she’d want to play it safe. She came out, and she stuck country music in all of our faces tonight.

Traditional country music,” he said of her performance of her “To Learn Her,” a classic country ballad backed by the long-lost cry of a steel guitar. The song isn’t a single, yet, but it is from her latest album, The Weight of These Wings. She co-wrote it with Ashley Monroe and Waylon Payne.

“So she’s fighting the good fight,” Brooks reiterated.

He also opened up about his return to the genre after an early semi-retirement.

“I’m not even sure what the whole diagram of this business is anymore in music,” he said before he started to talk about his world tour, which was a large part of the reason for his entertainer of the year win.

“If you guys have never seen a Garth Brooks show and you’re just wondering what the hell is going on, come see it because it will explain everything. It’s the people.

“And I don’t know why they have chosen us,” he said, “it’s just our job to say thank you as loud as we can.”