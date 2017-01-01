All for the Hall Concert Series Returns to New York

The Country Music Hall of Fame’s All for the Hall concert series returns to New York City on Feb. 13 for an intimate guitar pull with Vince Gill, Maren Morris, Emmylou Harris and Kesha.

Proceeds from the show at the Times Square Playstation Theater will support the museum’s education programs, which teach audiences about the enduring beauty and cultural importance of country music.

The museum has partnered with the nonprofit Education Through Music, which works with inner-city schools to provide music in their core curriculums. Through the partnership, the two organizations will bring the museum’s education experience Words & Music to a class of fifth-grade students at PS 169/Baychester Academy elementary school in the Bronx.

As part of the Words & Music experience, the students will co-write an original song with Carly Pearce and Grammy-winning hit-maker Liz Rose. The students will premiere their song live as the opening performance the Feb. 13 guitar pull with Gill, Harris, Morris and Kesha.

Tickets and VIP tables go on sale Friday (Nov. 17) through the Country Music Hall of Fame website.