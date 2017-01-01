Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban Set for Tortuga Music Festival 2018

Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban will headline the sixth annual Tortuga Music Festival, running April 6-8 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The eclectic 2018 lineup will feature a live mix of country, rap, rock and reggae fusion with performances by Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Cheap Trick, Chase Rice, Dan + Shay, Russell Dickerson, Dylan Scott, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Kip Moore, Muscadine Bloodline, Lucie Silvas, Sister Hazel, Shaggy, Snoop Dogg, The Cadillac Three, Tyminski, William Michael Morgan and Dwight Yoakam.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rock the Ocean Foundation, which supports scientific research, education and increases public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans. Attendees can learn more about Rock the Ocean’s mission onsite at the festival’s Conservation Village.

The experience will offer an array of exhibits, interactive touch tanks, cooking exhibitions, demonstrations with the latest ocean technology and educational resources about how festivalgoers can help make a difference.

Passes for the three-day event go on sale Dec. 1 through Tortuga’s website.