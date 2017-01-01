Chris Stapleton’s Life is a Fairy Tale Right Now

When Chris Stapleton came backstage after accepting his CMA Award for male vocalist of the year on Wednesday night (Nov. 8), he described his life right now as an unimaginable fairy Tale.

“We’re so proud just to get to make music, and go out and play for people, and make records,” Stapleton said, “and that’s the dream.”

“Then when you have all these other things that people are nice enough to give you, that makes the dream an even larger dream,” he added.

Stapleton feels incredibly fortunate, he said, that his fans dig so deep into his albums. They don’t just fall for the singles, but they know all the songs by heart.

“I don’t know what right mix of things we’ve done right to get that to happen, but it sure is a powerful thing when you can pull out an album cut and have everybody sing along,” he said, saying that he does it the way Tom Petty did with his album Wildflowers. “That album made me appreciate the album from top to bottom, and I try to think about that record a lot when I’m making records, and none of them are throwaways, ever.

“No song on a record should ever be something you’re just sticking on there.”

Broken Halos (Live from the CMA Awards) (Live) by Chris Stapleton on VEVO.