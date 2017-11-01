Brandi Carlile Details New Album

Brandi Carlile announced her new album By the Way, I Forgive You arrives Feb. 16. Digital pre-orders of the new music come with an instant download of the collection’s lead single “The Joke.” New tour dates to support the album start March 3 in Vancouver, BC.

Carlile and her longtime band mates, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, co-wrote the album’s 10 songs. Co-produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, the collection was recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A. Chris Powell (drums), Josh Neumann (cello), John Mark Painter (French horn), and the late Paul Buckmaster (string arrangements and conducting) provided additional instrumentation. The album art is an original painting by the Avett Brothers’ Scott Avett.

A digital copy of By the Way, I Forgive You comes with the purchase of concert tickets upon its release. Tickets for the new 2018 shows go on sale Friday and Saturday (Nov. 17-18).

Additionally, $1 from every concert ticket sold will be allocated to Carlile and the Hanseroth twins’ Looking Out Foundation, which supports several nonprofits that serve the arts, community development, women, education, the environment, as well as human and civil rights.

Below is the album art and track listing for By the Way, I Forgive You, as well as Carlile’s 2018 tour dates:

1. “Every Time I Hear That Song”

2. “The Joke”

3. “Hold Out Your Hand”

4. “The Mother”

5. “Whatever You Do”

6. “Fulton County Jane Doe”

7. “Sugartooth”

8. “Most of All”

9. “Harder to Forgive”

10. “Party of One”

Jan. 12-14: Cancun, Mexico (with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds)

Feb. 4-11: Cayamo — A Journey Through Song

March 3: Vancouver, BC

March 4: Bellingham, WA

March 30: Seattle, WA

March 31: Seattle, WA

April 5-6: New York, NY

April 21-22: North Charleston, SC

May 4: Boston, MA

June 15: Chicago, IL

August 12: Denver, CO