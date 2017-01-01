Blake Shelton Throws Back to 1990

About six years ago, most country fans found out about Blake Shelton‘s loss through a song.

It was a 2012 tune from Shelton’s then-wife Miranda Lambert, and it was called “Over You.” They wrote it together, to honor Shelton’s brother Richie who’d died in a car accident in 1990.

On the anniversary of his brother’s death on Monday (Nov. 13), Shelton tweeted about what the loss taught him.

“Lost my brother 27 years ago today. I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever… Made me realize that life is precious and there’s no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it,” Shelton wrote. “We still miss you Richie!!”

The chorus of the song seems to cover most of the stages of grief, and usually brings Lambert to tears when she sings it live. You went away/How dare you?/I miss you/They say I’ll be OK/But I’m not going to ever get over you.

Over You (Official Video) by Miranda Lambert on VEVO.