Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Grows With Additional Performers

Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa concert vacation grows with the additions of Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris and Brett Young.

They join the event’s previously announced headliners Bryan, Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt. The four-day festival runs Jan. 17-20, 2018 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Daytime pool side performances by Hunt, Morris, Lynch and Young at Barceló and the Hard Rock Hotel have been added to the initial beachfront stage shows. Additional artists and updates will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The annual vacation has sold out three years in a row. A limited amount of packages are available through the Crash My Playa website. Packages include all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour concierge service, daily onsite activities, official merchandise and more.

Offsite adventures like deep-sea fishing, zip-lining, ATV tours, day trips to Tulum and more are available for additional fees.