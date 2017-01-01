Thomas Rhett Nevers Forgets the Unforgettable

I had a Bud Light Mang-O-Rita on Oct. 14, and I immediately thought of Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren.

How could I not? It’s literally the very first lyric of his latest single “Unforgettable.” The one where he sings that he remembers every detail from the night he first met his wife.

And now Rhett is admitting that while his mind is like a steel trap for all things Lauren, he usually does forget a lot of things.

“If you know me well, you know things slip my mind very easily. Like, sometimes I’ll get up off the couch to grab a glass of water and Lauren will say, ‘Can you bring me a spoon?’ and I’ll come back with the water but no spoon,” Rhett said in a recent radio interview. “So my brain works in that way. But at the same time, I remember a bunch of random details.”

Those are the ones he remembers perfectly. Right down to the Milk Duds. “There were random, nothing dates that we used to have in Knoxville when she was still in college that I can vividly remember — going to get sushi downtown, going to a movie, I can remember her getting two boxes of Milk Duds instead of one — certain weird things that don’t make a whole lot of sense in why you remember them.”

“I think women really appreciate when you can remember the small details as well as the big ones,” he said. And he’s right. Especially when you tell a woman that the night was just like her: unforgettable.

Thomas Rhett – Unforgettable (Live at CMA Awards) (Live) by Thomas Rhett on VEVO.