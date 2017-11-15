Blake Shelton Woke Up Still Sexy

In case you haven’t heard, People named Blake Shelton the Sexist Man Alive on Tuesday (Nov. 14). And he was quick to post about it on Twitter — six times — earning him a total of nearly 50,000 likes in the past 12 hours.

First he announced the news, saying “Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful.” Then in a series of unsexy tweets, he got the hashtag #DontHateMeBecauseImBeautiful trending. Shelton even got his own emoji, but it’s hard to do the 6’5″ country star justice with a tiny little pictograph.

I have the hiccups… And they sound so sexy. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

Thank you my good looking associate… I shall take your advice.#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful https://t.co/KvKdIeRJ6I — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

But even though he sounded proud of the honor on social media, it also comes as a little bit of a surprise to Shelton. “I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat,” Shelton said. “People say I haven’t changed since before I made it. And I’m still fat today. That’s proof!”