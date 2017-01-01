The Moment When Jason Aldean Knew

Almost 45 days after the tragedy in Las Vegas, Jason Aldean opened up in an interview with Today about what was going through his mind when he first heard the noises that didn’t belong in his live show.

“I thought a speaker had blown. It just sounded like a crackling something,” Aldean said. “Then it happened again. And it lasted longer the second time. And so then I was actually kind of getting aggravated. So I looked over at my monitor guy on the side of the stage as if to say ‘What is that?’ and ‘Fix it.'”

“And so when I turned to look, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move, like ‘Let’s go!’ and my security guy was running on stage telling me to run.”

Those moments onstage at the Route 91 Harvest festival — which Aldean described as crazy pandemonium — would become the worst mass shooting in America’s history, leaving 58 dead and hundreds wounded. “Everybody just kind of panicked, and didn’t really know where to go, or what to do,” he said.

His hope now is that people will be able to move on, to start to heal and to remember that we are all in this together.

“At the end of the day, we’re all in this together,” he said. “We spend so much time arguing with each other, and not enough time like working on the issue that’s really the problem.”