PHOTOS: Reba McEntire Hosts CMA Country Christmas

See Country Artists Carol Their Cares Away Nov. 27
The Grand Ole Opry was transformed into a winter wonderland on Tuesday night (Nov. 14) for the 2017 CMA Country Christmas taping.

Host Reba McEntire had the biggest role of the night with at least four gown changes, a solo performance and two live collaborations with Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini.

Chris Young and Alan Jackson caroled together, and multi-Grammy winner CeCe Winans performed a set backed by a full gospel choir.

Additionally, Ballerini, Jackson, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and CB30 each lit up the stage with solo performances.

But the highlight of the evening was a surprise appearance by Kris Kringle himself.

Enjoy photos from the holiday event, which airs Nov. 27 on ABC.

Santa Claus

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Santa Claus performs during CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Chris Young and Alan Jackson

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Chris Young and Alan Jackson perform onstage for CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images,) John Shearer/Getty Images

CeCe Winans

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: CeCe Winans performs onstage for CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images,) John Shearer/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini performs during CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Reba McEntire

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Recording Artist Reba McEntire performs on stage during the 2017 CMA Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage) Jason Davis/WireImage

Little Big Town

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Recording Artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town perform on stage during the 2017 CMA Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage) Jason Davis/WireImage


Reba McEntire and Dustin Lynch

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Reba McEntire and Dustin Lynch perform onstage for CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images,) John Shearer/Getty Images

Brett Eldredge

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Brett Eldredge performs onstage for CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images,) John Shearer/Getty Images


Kimberly Schlapman, Reba McEntire and Karen Fairchild

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, Reba McEntire and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town perform onstage for CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images,) John Shearer/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage for CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images,) John Shearer/Getty Images

Luke Bryan

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Recording artist Luke Bryan performs during CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Dustin Lynch

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Recording artist Dustin Lynch performs during CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Little Big Town

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (L toR) Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet perform during CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Dan + Shay

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Recording artists Dan Smyer and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform during CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Lady Antebellum

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Recording artists Charles Kelly, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform during CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Recording artists Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini perform during CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Alan Jackson

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Alan Jackson performs during CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic) Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

CB30

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Brody Clementi and Christian Clementi of musical group CB30 perform onstage for CMA 2017 Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images,) John Shearer/Getty Images