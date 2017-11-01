PHOTOS: Reba McEntire Hosts CMA Country Christmas

See Country Artists Carol Their Cares Away Nov. 27

The Grand Ole Opry was transformed into a winter wonderland on Tuesday night (Nov. 14) for the 2017 CMA Country Christmas taping.

Host Reba McEntire had the biggest role of the night with at least four gown changes, a solo performance and two live collaborations with Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini.

Chris Young and Alan Jackson caroled together, and multi-Grammy winner CeCe Winans performed a set backed by a full gospel choir.

Additionally, Ballerini, Jackson, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and CB30 each lit up the stage with solo performances.

But the highlight of the evening was a surprise appearance by Kris Kringle himself.

Enjoy photos from the holiday event, which airs Nov. 27 on ABC.

