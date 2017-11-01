PHOTOS: Reba McEntire Hosts CMA Country Christmas

The Grand Ole Opry was transformed into a winter wonderland on Tuesday night (Nov. 14) for the 2017 CMA Country Christmas taping.
Host Reba McEntire had the biggest role of the night with at least four gown changes, a solo performance and two live collaborations with Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini.
Chris Young and Alan Jackson caroled together, and multi-Grammy winner CeCe Winans performed a set backed by a full gospel choir.
Additionally, Ballerini, Jackson, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and CB30 each lit up the stage with solo performances.
But the highlight of the evening was a surprise appearance by Kris Kringle himself.
Enjoy photos from the holiday event, which airs Nov. 27 on ABC.
Santa Claus
Chris Young and Alan Jackson
CeCe Winans
Kelsea Ballerini
Reba McEntire
Little Big Town
Reba McEntire and Dustin Lynch
Brett Eldredge
Kimberly Schlapman, Reba McEntire and Karen Fairchild
Trisha Yearwood
Luke Bryan
Dustin Lynch
Little Big Town
Dan + Shay
Lady Antebellum
Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini
Alan Jackson
CB30