Nashville Season Six Gets a Premiere Date

Hit CMT Drama Returns Jan. 4
9h ago

Get ready, Nashies.

Season six of hit CMT series Nashville returns Jan. 4, 2018.

Stars Hayden Panettiere and Jonathan Jackson revealed the news online on Tuesday (Nov. 14).

Five talented actors have joined the cast. They are Josh Stamberg, Jake Etheridge, Rainee Lyleson, Nic Luken and Dylan Arnold.