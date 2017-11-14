Nashville Season Six Gets a Premiere Date

Get ready, Nashies.

Season six of hit CMT series Nashville returns Jan. 4, 2018.

Stars Hayden Panettiere and Jonathan Jackson revealed the news online on Tuesday (Nov. 14).

We have a special announcement from @haydenpanettier and @JonathanJackson… The new season of #NashvilleCMT premieres Thursday, January 4 on @CMT. pic.twitter.com/t7zGl0VPP3 — Nashville on CMT (@NashvilleCMT) November 14, 2017

Five talented actors have joined the cast. They are Josh Stamberg, Jake Etheridge, Rainee Lyleson, Nic Luken and Dylan Arnold.