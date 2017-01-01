Carrie Underwood Is “Doing Great” After Surgery

Carrie Underwood is back at home recovering from surgery to heal her broken wrist.

Underwood posted a Twitter update on her injury on Wednesday morning (Nov. 15) saying the procedure went well and that she’s “doing great.”

“Even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on,” she joked, “I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

Underwood and John Legend will co-host the CBS television event, Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special on Nov. 24.

The two-hour special will celebrate five decades of music’s biggest night with special appearances by multi-Grammy winners and nominees, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Dave Grohl, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Ricky Martin, Paul McCartney, P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Justin Timberlake and U2.

Underwood is a seven-time Grammy winner. The 60th annual telecast airs live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018.