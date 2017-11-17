Hear Kelleigh Bannen’s Soulful “O Holy Night” and “Deck the Halls”

On Thursday (Nov. 16), Kelleigh Bannen, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, showed she is one of country music’s greatest storytellers to emerge from Nashville within the last decade.

And she did it in less than a minute.

To plug her new soulful versions of “O Holy Night” and “Deck the Halls,” Bannen parodied a scene from Love Actually on social media, and the minute-long clip is engaging as the holiday movie itself.

In the piece, Bannen gets real with fans, explaining in handwritten notes on poster board, “because it’s Christmas (and at Christmas, you tell the truth).”

She admits to followers that she’s had three singles that didn’t work at country radio, and hopes that with any luck, next year she will be opening for Sam Hunt, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood or Ed Sheeran.

Oh, and she doesn’t like turkey.

I do kinda hate turkey, but tomorrow I’m serving up 2 Christmas songs. #DeckTheHalls #OHolyNight A post shared by Kelleigh Bannen (@kelleighbannen) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

By the way, her rearrangements of “O Holy Night” and “Deck the Halls” are as captivating as her charming personality. They are a must for any holiday playlist.

Other Bannen storytelling projects fans will love catching up on this holiday season are her music podcast and blog, “This Nashville Life.”