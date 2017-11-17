Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Sometimes, the best part of my weekend is just virtually following the country stars all over. With a little help from social media.

This last weekend, I got to see exactly what they were up to. Like the way Maren Morris was digging the British singalong on her most profane song. And Kacey Musgraves admitted she doesn’t know real commercials from SNL commercials. And Jake Owen hooked some followers up with concert tickets. And Tim McGraw did his very best “Suspicious Minds,” right down to the hip shaking. And Jason Aldean got an early start on Christmas decorations (but he’s not done yet). And Cole Swindell gave some love to country newcomer Adam Sanders. And Brett Eldredge‘s dog Edgar had a pool party with a pal.

When over 2000 adorable British accents are passionately singing your most profane song. pic.twitter.com/UySjGuEmQ1 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 18, 2017

…when SNL cuts to local commercial and for a second you still think SNL is on.. anybody? — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) November 19, 2017

Need tix? I've got two to give away to this sold out "Tryin to Reason" Hurricane Benefit. Post a vid why you need them and I'll hook u up pic.twitter.com/Q7G7iDuPes — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) November 19, 2017

Just need a peanut butter and banana sandwich!! Fun night A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

We are officially ready for Santa! #favoritetimeoftheyear #memphis&bossstockingsontheway A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

I’ll 2nd that. NO CLUE how he doesn’t have a record deal. His time is coming and I’m gonna be the first to shake his hand. https://t.co/uMHm6vqY2w — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) November 20, 2017

Underwater dogsssss…@edgarboogie has talented friends #tbt A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Nov 16, 2017 at 4:38pm PST