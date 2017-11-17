Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
Sometimes, the best part of my weekend is just virtually following the country stars all over. With a little help from social media.

This last weekend, I got to see exactly what they were up to. Like the way Maren Morris was digging the British singalong on her most profane song. And Kacey Musgraves admitted she doesn’t know real commercials from SNL commercials. And Jake Owen hooked some followers up with concert tickets. And Tim McGraw did his very best “Suspicious Minds,” right down to the hip shaking. And Jason Aldean got an early start on Christmas decorations (but he’s not done yet). And Cole Swindell gave some love to country newcomer Adam Sanders. And Brett Eldredge‘s dog Edgar had a pool party with a pal.

Just need a peanut butter and banana sandwich!! Fun night

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

We are officially ready for Santa! #favoritetimeoftheyear #memphis&bossstockingsontheway

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Underwater dogsssss…@edgarboogie has talented friends #tbt

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

