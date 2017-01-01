Kesha and Old Crow Medicine Show Set for CMT Crossroads

It will be a totally original Nashville night when Kesha shares the stage with Old Crow Medicine Show live on an all-new CMT Crossroads.

Both the pop superstar and the Grammy-winning acoustic Americana band call Music City home, and the concert experience will be filmed in the Tennessee capital.

The hour-long concert special will premiere on Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. ET, and it will feature special arrangements of both acts’ biggest hits including selections from Kesha’s latest No. 1 album Rainbow and Old Crow Medicine Show’s expansive catalogue that spans nearly two decades.

“I grew up on country music, it was the first music I sang, listened to and wrote as a child, and I’m especially stoked to be collaborating with Old Crow Medicine Show,” Kesha said. “I’ve always admired early country artists such as Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Gram Parsons and Loretta Lynn and the outlaw attitude of some of those early country artists who helped create rock ‘n’ roll. To me, Old Crow Medicine Show epitomizes that attitude and wildness while also being amazing songwriters and performers.”

“Old Crow is so excited to be working with Kesha on this project,” Ketch Secor, the band’s front man, said. “Through our nearly 20 years of performing together our band has enjoyed many different kinds of musical collaborations, but this will be our first time working together with a pop star. We love Kesha’s style, and we’re all looking forward to what we’ll come up with together.”

Based around inner strength and musical exploration, Kesha’s Rainbow is one of her most celebrated albums to date. Released in August, the 14-song collection signifies a new beginning for the musician and boasts eclectic collaborations with Ben Folds, Eagles of Death Metal and Dolly Parton.

Her biggest hits on the Billboard 100 chart include the 2010 smash “TiK ToK” (a nine-week No. 1), “We R Who We R,” “Die Young,” “Your Love Is My Drug,” “Blow,” “Take It Off,” “Blah Blah Blah” featuring 3OH!3, the Britney Spears collaboration with Nicki Minaj “Till the World Ends” and the Pitbull collaboration “Timber” (a three-week No. 1). Including Rainbow, Kesha has released three albums to date. Her debut, Animal, has been certified multi-platinum by the RIAA.

Old Crow Medicine Show has released five albums; their latest releases being the compilation, Best Of Old Crow Medicine Show, and the live Bob Dylan tribute, 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde. The band won the Grammy award for best folk album for 2014’s Remedy, and its 2013 tour documentary Big Easy Express won the Grammy for best long form music video. A festival favorite, the band has performed at several all-genre events including Bonnaroo, Coachella, New Orleans Jazz Fest and Cambridge Folk Festival. Darius Rucker’s cover of the group’s signature hit “Wagon Wheel” won the 2013 Grammy for best country solo performance.

Old Crow Medicine Show will return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for its eighth annual New Year’s Eve shows Dec. 30-31.

CMT Crossroads debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has since showcased iconic musical pairings including Alison Krauss and Robert Plant; the Avett Brothers and Randy Travis; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; and Alicia Keys and Maren Morris to name a few.