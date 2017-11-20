2017 American Music Awards: Keith Urban Has Some Backseat Gratitude

When you take the stage to accept any honor, you might not have enough time to thank everyone on your mind. So what Keith Urban did after Sunday night’s (Nov. 19) 2017 American Music Awards — where he took home awards for favorite male artists — country, favorite album-country for Ripcord, and favorite song-country for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” — seems to be the best way to check all those gratitude boxes.

Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman were in the backseat of a car once the show was over, and he took a minute to be humble and kind about his wins.

“We just got into the car, and we just want to say, ‘Thank you so much to all of you guys watching this, and for voting for these three honors,'” Urban said. “It’s indescribable. I really can’t thank you guys enough.

“I wish I had an hour to thank everyone,” he said, “because of the amount of people who have worked on my album. There’s no way I could thank everyone.”

Then he wished all of his fans and followers a happy Thanksgiving. “Much blessings and love to you and your family,” he said.

Urban’s biggest fan, apparently, was Kidman. The whole time he was talking to the camera, she was next to him in the backseat, kissing him, putting her arm around his shoulder, agreeing with him and staring at him like a teenager in love. Which makes me wonder what came next.

The night’s other country winners were Carrie Underwood (favorite female artist — country) and Little Big Town (favorite duo or group — country).