Kip Moore Releases Soul-Baring Documentary

Kip Moore‘s 33-minute documentary The Journey to Slowheart exposes the man behind the music in a way that has never been done before.

The piece has Moore giving a personal tour of the places that have directly impacted his life and his songs. His followers will meet his family in his hometown of Tifton, Georgia, a surfer and cancer patient named Pete in Costa Rica, Moore’s friend, Jeremy, as they adventure through Iceland and his lifelong hero — his sister, Jennifer.

After watching the film, fans will have more of an understanding of the solitude and thought it took to create Moore’s latest album, Slowheart, as well as a deeper appreciation for family.

“The journey it took to get to the place of recording these songs and writing these songs it was all a gradual, organic process,” he said. “I think about the power of places like Iceland and Costa Rica — these places that have had such an impact on the way I see the world and the way I see myself, the way I feel about music.”

Toward the end of the documentary, Moore reveals his definition of success has been redefined.

“My goals are different now,” Moore said. “I’m not basing my success off accolades … I’m doing it the way I want to do it. I get to wake up every day and do what I love. And that is success to me.”

Last Shot (Audio Only) by Kip Moore on VEVO.