Lauren Alaina, Cam and More Set for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sara Evans, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett each have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

This year, Alaina released her first film Road Less Traveled and scored her first No. 1 hit of the same title.

Cam and her husband Adam Weaver celebrated their first year of marriage in September, and she released “Diane,” the first single from a forthcoming collection. She also co-wrote “Palace” on Sam Smith’s new album, The Thrill of It All.

Evans’ Words was the flagship release from her own label, Born to Fly Records, while Lynch expanded his sound with the release of his third album, Current Mood.

Ballerini poured her heart out on her latest album Unapologetically. She wrote the title track three weeks after meeting her fiancée Morgan Evans. The two will be married by the end of the year.

And Rhett and his wife Lauren became parents of daughters Willa Gray and Ada James.

But these artists have something else to be thankful for: they are all working on Thanksgiving Day.

Performing on floats in the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day in New York City are Alaina, Cam, Evans and Lynch. Kick off is Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. in all time zones on NBC. After performing on a float in the 2016 parade, Ballerini will return to headline the CBS broadcast of the event.

Previous country acts who have cruised down the famous parade route include Brett Eldredge, Maddie & Tae, Easton Corbin, Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins, Rodney Atkins, Billy Currington, Kellie Pickler, Darius Rucker and Cole Swindell.

The annual event attracts 3 million people to the Big Apple for a chilly Thursday morning of live marching bands, Broadway performances, rolling floats and mega-sized balloons.

Rhett will be in Dallas to launch the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign at halftime when the Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Previous Red Kettle Kickoff halftime performers include Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez and Destiny’s Child.

Enjoy scenes of country stars in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:

