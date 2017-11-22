How Country Music Celebrated Thanksgiving 2017

See The Best Holiday Instagrams from the Genre’s Top Stars

Country musicians are some of the most grateful folks around. And it showed on the social media accounts of the genre’s top artists on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23).

Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sara Evans and Dustin Lynch documented their holiday fun at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Instagram. Thomas Rhett celebrated the holiday with his family at AT&T Stadium in Dallas at the Dallas Cowboys v. Los Angeles Chargers game. Poor Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard used his days off to undergo back surgery.

Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce, Lucie Silvas, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley each spent the holiday with their respective families.

Easton Corbin, Dave Haywood, Miranda Lambert and Chris Young each cooked for theirs.

Morgan Evans, Danielle Bradbery and Maren Morris shared thankful posts with their significant others.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a very happy Thanksgiving in Oklahoma.

Luke Combs, Chris Janson and Old Dominion each thanked their fans for everything.

Enjoy some of the best Instagrams from the holiday:

Them: Are you excited to be a part of the #MacysParade? Me: A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:58am PST

@Macys ready with @sabrinacarpenter + @beberexha #MacysParade A post shared by Cam (@camcountry) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Happy Thanksgiving! #macysthanksgivingdayparade A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:59am PST

Happy thanksgiving y'all ❤ A post shared by Danielle Bradbery (@daniellebradbery) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

Today and everyday I'm thankful beyond words for the gift of our beautiful healthy happy boys and precious little angel. For the unmeasurable love, support and guidance my parents have always shown. For my brother and best friend Lewis. And for my Sara, my heart. Wishing you all a beautifully blessed day filled with love.🙏🏼🦃 A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:29am PST

We all hope you have a great #thanksgivingdinner . We miss you Jordan & Kris. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

Two No. 1 singles. Sold out tour. Hell of a time with my buddy @brantleygilbert. And the best part – meeting you guys. Truly thankful this Thanksgiving for the support you all show my music. A post shared by Luke Combs (@lukecombsmusic) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

I think you can stick a fork in this turkey!!!! Happy Thanksgiving!!!! A post shared by Easton Corbin (@eastoncorbin) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Full belly. Full heart. More thankful than ever. Happy Thanksgiving to all my American friends and family! A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

In addition to all the countless people and things I’m grateful for, I’m So super grateful for this turkey and that he’s safely out of back surgery. Thankful for all of our friends and family that have been sending love and prayers we’re feeling beyond blessed! Wish I had the video of him coming out of surgery entertaining the nurses by singing Michael Jackson Hope everyone had a happy happy thanksgiving! Now who’s ready to start decorating for Christmas!! A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:08pm PST

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 A post shared by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:52am PST

So thankful for my family……thankful for forgiveness and the chance to be a better man through the strength, love, and kindness of the people I love who love me through all of my imperfections. Happy Thanksgiving to you all! A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:44am PST

Had the best thanksgiving gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:22am PST

#thankful gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Family #sograteful gx #happythanksgiving A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

I’m thankful for you because you put up with me, @ryanhurd . A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:34am PST

So thankful for the life you give us by listening to our music. Happy Thanksgiving from Old Dominion. A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:28am PST

I have SO much to be thankful for, but having a few days to be still with my family is what I am the most thankful for this year. Thank yall for giving me the best year of my life. #happythanksgiving from my family to yours A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

my 2 favs every holiday #happythanksgiving y'all! A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Happy Thanksgiving everybody. I'm still sick in bed but my honey is hard at work in the kitchen, as you can see. He looks so sultry when he's fillin up a turkey A post shared by LUCIE SILVAS (@luciesilvas) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:41am PST

Happy thanksgiving!!! This is one of about 20 I will post today! Hope y’all are having a great day thanks to the @dccheerleaders for being so awesome to my girls! #fightforgood A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Always get nervous before big events but @laur_akins always manages to calm me down and put it into perspective. I am beyond thankful for you babe. A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Full bellies and hearts. So much to be thankful to the Lord for…and today is such a reminder to continue that posture of gratitude all year long. A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Dear … I love you #happythanksgiving A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:28am PST