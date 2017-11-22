Music

How Country Music Celebrated Thanksgiving 2017

See The Best Holiday Instagrams from the Genre’s Top Stars
by 12h ago

Country musicians are some of the most grateful folks around. And it showed on the social media accounts of the genre’s top artists on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23).

Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sara Evans and Dustin Lynch documented their holiday fun at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Instagram. Thomas Rhett celebrated the holiday with his family at AT&T Stadium in Dallas at the Dallas Cowboys v. Los Angeles Chargers game. Poor Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard used his days off to undergo back surgery.

Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce, Lucie Silvas, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley each spent the holiday with their respective families.

Easton Corbin, Dave Haywood, Miranda Lambert and Chris Young each cooked for theirs.

Morgan Evans, Danielle Bradbery and Maren Morris shared thankful posts with their significant others.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a very happy Thanksgiving in Oklahoma.

Luke Combs, Chris Janson and Old Dominion each thanked their fans for everything.

Enjoy some of the best Instagrams from the holiday:

Them: Are you excited to be a part of the #MacysParade? Me:

A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on

@Macys ready with @sabrinacarpenter + @beberexha #MacysParade

A post shared by Cam (@camcountry) on

Happy Thanksgiving! #macysthanksgivingdayparade

A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on

Happy thanksgiving y'all ❤

A post shared by Danielle Bradbery (@daniellebradbery) on

We all hope you have a great #thanksgivingdinner . We miss you Jordan & Kris.

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

I think you can stick a fork in this turkey!!!! Happy Thanksgiving!!!!

A post shared by Easton Corbin (@eastoncorbin) on

Full belly. Full heart. More thankful than ever. Happy Thanksgiving to all my American friends and family!

A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃

A post shared by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on

Had the best thanksgiving gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

#thankful gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Family #sograteful gx #happythanksgiving

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

I’m thankful for you because you put up with me, @ryanhurd .

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

So thankful for the life you give us by listening to our music. Happy Thanksgiving from Old Dominion.

A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on

my 2 favs every holiday #happythanksgiving y'all!

A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on

Dear … I love you #happythanksgiving

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on

First turkey piñata! Happy thanksgiving everyone!

A post shared by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on