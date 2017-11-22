How Country Music Celebrated Thanksgiving 2017

Country musicians are some of the most grateful folks around. And it showed on the social media accounts of the genre’s top artists on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23).
Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sara Evans and Dustin Lynch documented their holiday fun at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Instagram. Thomas Rhett celebrated the holiday with his family at AT&T Stadium in Dallas at the Dallas Cowboys v. Los Angeles Chargers game. Poor Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard used his days off to undergo back surgery.
Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce, Lucie Silvas, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley each spent the holiday with their respective families.
Easton Corbin, Dave Haywood, Miranda Lambert and Chris Young each cooked for theirs.
Morgan Evans, Danielle Bradbery and Maren Morris shared thankful posts with their significant others.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a very happy Thanksgiving in Oklahoma.
Luke Combs, Chris Janson and Old Dominion each thanked their fans for everything.
Enjoy some of the best Instagrams from the holiday:
Today and everyday I'm thankful beyond words for the gift of our beautiful healthy happy boys and precious little angel. For the unmeasurable love, support and guidance my parents have always shown. For my brother and best friend Lewis. And for my Sara, my heart. Wishing you all a beautifully blessed day filled with love.🙏🏼🦃
Here’s some morning laughs for yall. Ya boy was feeling like I just drank a whole bottle of @oldcampwhiskey … the hospital had that good stuff. On a real note I am so thankful to have my back fixed and on its way to being 100% again.. I’ve been dealing with this for years and tried everything to avoid surgery but I’m so glad It’s over incase you can’t tell by the smile on my face. Now I start the hardest part for me…. laying around the house and trying to be still until recovery is over. #bored
In addition to all the countless people and things I’m grateful for, I’m So super grateful for this turkey and that he’s safely out of back surgery. Thankful for all of our friends and family that have been sending love and prayers we’re feeling beyond blessed! Wish I had the video of him coming out of surgery entertaining the nurses by singing Michael Jackson Hope everyone had a happy happy thanksgiving! Now who’s ready to start decorating for Christmas!!
I’m thankful for so much. Family, Friends, Mutts and Music just to name a few. And for my sweet Bama boy that encouraged me to walk these into his family’s Thanksgiving when I was totally embarrassed of them. Really UGLY cookies that taste REALLY GOOD! The message we all need to remember sometimes comes with sprinkles. “It’s what’s on the inside that counts.” I’m very THANKFUL for the little reminder. #thanksgiving #homemadelessons #theicing #Bamafam #sprinklesomelove #UglyCookieCo @andersoneast