Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

You give country stars a few days off, and they really pack a lot in. From Brett Eldredge‘s Thanksgiving go-kart race to Tim McGraw‘s big fish, the artists did so much over the holiday break.

Jake Owen put on a mawashi for some sumo wrestling; Maren Morris had a movie night by the bonfire; Luke Bryan did some time in a Cozy Coupe; Kelsea Ballerini shared a super casual video of her very unimpressed dog, Dibs; Cole Swindell posted a picture from home that will take your breath away; and Jason Aldean posed for one last picture before baby Memphis arrives.

Family annual Get Together

It’s the season.

