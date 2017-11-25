Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

You give country stars a few days off, and they really pack a lot in. From Brett Eldredge‘s Thanksgiving go-kart race to Tim McGraw‘s big fish, the artists did so much over the holiday break.
Jake Owen put on a mawashi for some sumo wrestling; Maren Morris had a movie night by the bonfire; Luke Bryan did some time in a Cozy Coupe; Kelsea Ballerini shared a super casual video of her very unimpressed dog, Dibs; Cole Swindell posted a picture from home that will take your breath away; and Jason Aldean posed for one last picture before baby Memphis arrives.
Family GO-KART race for the Turkey pic.twitter.com/hHXFxYoivy
— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) November 24, 2017
Bam!
34 ft free dive
With Bahamian sling! pic.twitter.com/a5dh9tZRwj
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 25, 2017
Got to break out the projector last night. Love being home after a long trip. pic.twitter.com/DK5Xl09PtX
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 26, 2017
Dear friends,
My new album #unapologetically is on SALE for $6.99 today and tomorrow on iTunes! check it!
Love,
Kels and a very unimpressed Dibs pic.twitter.com/jTxarf6om6
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 24, 2017
Good to be home. pic.twitter.com/kyCRtjJV69
— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) November 24, 2017