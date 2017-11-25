Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

You give country stars a few days off, and they really pack a lot in. From Brett Eldredge‘s Thanksgiving go-kart race to Tim McGraw‘s big fish, the artists did so much over the holiday break.

Jake Owen put on a mawashi for some sumo wrestling; Maren Morris had a movie night by the bonfire; Luke Bryan did some time in a Cozy Coupe; Kelsea Ballerini shared a super casual video of her very unimpressed dog, Dibs; Cole Swindell posted a picture from home that will take your breath away; and Jason Aldean posed for one last picture before baby Memphis arrives.

Family GO-KART race for the Turkey pic.twitter.com/hHXFxYoivy — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) November 24, 2017

Bam!

34 ft free dive

With Bahamian sling! pic.twitter.com/a5dh9tZRwj — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 25, 2017

Family annual Get Together A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

It’s the season. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 25, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Got to break out the projector last night. Love being home after a long trip. pic.twitter.com/DK5Xl09PtX — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 26, 2017

Dear friends,

My new album #unapologetically is on SALE for $6.99 today and tomorrow on iTunes! check it!

Love,

Kels and a very unimpressed Dibs pic.twitter.com/jTxarf6om6 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 24, 2017

Good to be home. pic.twitter.com/kyCRtjJV69 — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) November 24, 2017

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Nov 24, 2017 at 6:47pm PST