LANCO Detail Hallelujah Nights

The full-length debut from the rising band LANCO arrives on Jan. 19. Titled Hallelujah Nights, the 11-song collection was written and co-written by frontman Brandon Lancaster and produced by Jay Joyce (Little Big Town’s The Breaker, Eric Church’s The Outsiders).

Described as “equal parts nostalgic and forward-thinking,” the music will explore universal themes of the human experience, and it will feature the band’s first No. 1 hit “Greatest Love Story.”

Greatest Love Story (Official Video) by LANco on VEVO.

“We all go through more of the same experiences than we realize and songwriting is a process of observing those moments,” Lancaster said in a release. “Our stories have different people, different names, different places, but they all have the same emotions attached to them. It’s not fantasy-related. To me, this album is about glorifying the reality of life.”

With roots in Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, the band is comprised of Lancaster bassist Chandler Baldwin, multi-instrumentalist Jared Hampton, drummer Tripp Howell and lead guitarist Eric Steedly. They are currently touring Dustin Lynch’s the Ride or Die Tour. They join Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour on Jan. 11 in Indianapolis.

Below is the complete track listing and songwriter information for Hallelujah Nights:

1. “Born to Love You” (Lancaster/Ross Copperman/Ashley Gorley/Josh Osborne)

2. “Long Live Tonight” (Lancaster/Jason Reeves)

3. “Pick You Up” (Lancaster/Jeremy Spillman/Ben West)

4. “Greatest Love Story” (Lancaster)

5. “We Do” (Lancaster)

6. “Trouble Maker” (Lancaster/Spillman/Joyce)

7. “Singin’ at the Stars” (Lancaster/Spillman)

8. “Win You Over” (Lancaster)

9. “So Long (I Do)” (Lancaster/Joyce/Melissa Fuller)

10. “Middle of the Night” (Lancaster)

11. “Hallelujah Nights” (Lancaster/Joyce/Spillman)