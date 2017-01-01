Cole Swindell Plots Reason to Drink Tour

Cole Swindell‘s first arena-headlining tour, the Reason to Drink Tour, kicks off Feb. 15 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Joining Swindell for the run are Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina.

A limited number of tickets remain for Swindell’s fourth annual Down Home Tour in support of his Down Home Sessions IV EP. Plans for a third album are in the works.

Fans can expect a hit-heavy set on Swindell’s new shows. As an artist, Swindell has accumulated four No. 1s and seven Top 10 hits on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. He has also been part of some of the biggest songs of the decade as a co-writer of Thomas Rhett‘s “Get Me Some of That,” Craig Campbell‘s “Outta My Head” and the Florida Georgia Line–Luke Bryan collaboration “This Is How We Roll.”

Here are the initial dates for Swindell’s 2018 tour:

Feb. 15: Allentown, PA

Feb. 16: Manchester, NH

Feb. 17: Uncasville, CT

Feb. 22: Brookings, SD

Feb. 23: Madison, WI

Feb. 24: Columbia, MO

March 2: Hershey, PA

March 3: Kingston, RI

March 8: Asheville, NC

March 9: Fayetteville, NC

March 10: Columbia, SC

March 15: Saginaw, MI

March 16: Kalamazoo, MI

March 17: Bloomington, IL

March 22: Huntington, WV

March 23: Roanoke, VA

March 24: Corbin, KY

April 6: Temecula, CA

April 7: Los Angeles, CA