Grammy Nominations: Chris Stapleton Leads Country Nominees

Other Nominees Include Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Alison Krauss and More

Chris Stapleton heads to the 60th annual Grammy Awards as the lead country nominee with a total three nominations. The nominees were revealed Tuesday morning (Nov. 28).

Stapleton’s nominations include nods for best country album for From A Room: Volume 1, best country solo performance for “Either Way” and best country song for “Broken Halos.”

The other collections nominated for best country album are Kenny Chesney’s Cosmic Hallelujah, Lady Antebellum’s Heart Break, Little Big Town’s The Breaker and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

Nominated for two Grammys each are Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Alison Krauss, Miranda Lambert and Midland. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Mavericks and the late Gregg Allman are nominated for two Grammys each in the Americana and American roots categories.

“American Farmboy” by the late Glen Campbell is nominated for best American roots performance along with recordings by Krauss, Alabama Shakes, Blind Boys Of Alabama and the late Leonard Cohen.

Outside of the country-affiliated categories, Reba McEntire’s Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope is nominated for best roots gospel album along with albums by The Collingworth Family, Larry Cordle, Joseph Habedank and Karen Peck and New River. What If by The Jerry Douglas Band is also among the nominees for best contemporary instrumental album with collections by Alex Han, Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge; Jeff Lorber Fusion and Antonio Sanchez.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards air live from New York City on Jan. 28 on CBS.

Here’s a list of nominations in the country-related categories:

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Breaker, Little Big Town

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Losing You,” Alison Krauss

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use A Love Song,” Maren Morris

“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

Best Country Song

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

Songwriters: Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood, Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb

Beast Epic, Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brand New Day, The Mavericks

Best American Roots Song

“Cumberland Gap,” David Rawlings

Songwriters: David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

“I Wish You Well,” The Mavericks

Songwriters: Raul Malo and Alan Miller

“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Songwriter: Jason Isbell

“It Ain’t Over Yet,” Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash and John Paul White

Songwriter: Rodney Crowell

“My Only True Friend,” Gregg Allman and Scott Sharrard

Songwriter: Gregg Allman

Best Bluegrass Album

Fiddler’s Dream, Michael Cleveland

Laws Of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters

Original, Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny

All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live], Rhonda Vincent and The Rage

Best American Roots Performance

“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes

“Let My Mother Live,” Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Arkansas Farmboy,” Glen Campbell

“Steer Your Way,” Leonard Cohen

“I Never Cared For You,” Alison Krauss

Best Folk Album

Mental Illness, Aimee Mann

Semper Femina, Laura Marling

The Queen Of Hearts, Offa Rex

You Don’t Own Me Anymore, The Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple, Yusuf/Cat Stevens