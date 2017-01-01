Grammy Nominations: Chris Stapleton Leads Country Nominees

Chris Stapleton heads to the 60th annual Grammy Awards as the lead country nominee with a total three nominations. The nominees were revealed Tuesday morning (Nov. 28).
Stapleton’s nominations include nods for best country album for From A Room: Volume 1, best country solo performance for “Either Way” and best country song for “Broken Halos.”
The other collections nominated for best country album are Kenny Chesney’s Cosmic Hallelujah, Lady Antebellum’s Heart Break, Little Big Town’s The Breaker and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.
Nominated for two Grammys each are Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Alison Krauss, Miranda Lambert and Midland. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Mavericks and the late Gregg Allman are nominated for two Grammys each in the Americana and American roots categories.
“American Farmboy” by the late Glen Campbell is nominated for best American roots performance along with recordings by Krauss, Alabama Shakes, Blind Boys Of Alabama and the late Leonard Cohen.
Outside of the country-affiliated categories, Reba McEntire’s Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope is nominated for best roots gospel album along with albums by The Collingworth Family, Larry Cordle, Joseph Habedank and Karen Peck and New River. What If by The Jerry Douglas Band is also among the nominees for best contemporary instrumental album with collections by Alex Han, Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge; Jeff Lorber Fusion and Antonio Sanchez.
The 60th annual Grammy Awards air live from New York City on Jan. 28 on CBS.
Here’s a list of nominations in the country-related categories:
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Losing You,” Alison Krauss
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use A Love Song,” Maren Morris
“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
Best Country Song
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
Songwriter: Taylor Swift
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
Songwriters: Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood, Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb
Beast Epic, Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brand New Day, The Mavericks
Best American Roots Song
“Cumberland Gap,” David Rawlings
Songwriters: David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
“I Wish You Well,” The Mavericks
Songwriters: Raul Malo and Alan Miller
“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Songwriter: Jason Isbell
“It Ain’t Over Yet,” Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash and John Paul White
Songwriter: Rodney Crowell
“My Only True Friend,” Gregg Allman and Scott Sharrard
Songwriter: Gregg Allman
Best Bluegrass Album
Fiddler’s Dream, Michael Cleveland
Laws Of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters
Original, Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny
All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live], Rhonda Vincent and The Rage
Best American Roots Performance
“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes
“Let My Mother Live,” Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Arkansas Farmboy,” Glen Campbell
“Steer Your Way,” Leonard Cohen
“I Never Cared For You,” Alison Krauss
Best Folk Album
Mental Illness, Aimee Mann
Semper Femina, Laura Marling
The Queen Of Hearts, Offa Rex
You Don’t Own Me Anymore, The Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple, Yusuf/Cat Stevens