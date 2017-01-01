Kenny Chesney: “People Need a Lifeline”

A story in this week’s Billboard Country Update all about the bad news has one little bit of good news. And it comes from Kenny Chesney.

Between the Las Vegas shooting, allegations of sexual abuse, and all kinds of “Before He Tweets” political controversies, Chesney has some advice and a fresh perspective to offer.

“With all the bad news, all the horrible things, people need a little bit of a lifeline, or a place where they can unplug from all that. No matter what happens, you can only control so much. Then you have to trust life and let it happen,” Chesney said.

It seems that he also wants people to know that balance comes from seeing that glass as half full. Or kind of just taking the good with the bad.

“You can buy into every bad thing.

“But you know, a lot of days are pretty good. And right now, you don’t want to lose sight of that,” he added.