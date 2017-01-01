Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s The Rest of Our Life Debuts at No. 1 on Country Albums Chart

It’s been a while coming, but Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are back atop Billboard‘s country albums chart this week with their joint effort, The Rest of Our Life.

McGraw last peered out from that eminence in 2014 with Sundown Heaven Town, while Hill hasn’t enjoyed the view since 2005, when her Fireflies occupied the penthouse.

The Rest of Our Life (Official Video) by Tim McGraw & Faith Hill on VEVO.

LANCO remains at No. 1 on the country airplay listing for the second straight week with “Greatest Love Story.”

Apart from its country perch, The Rest of Our Life stands at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 all-genres chart. Topping that chart for the second week is Taylor Swift’s latest pop pronouncement, Reputation. You may recall that Swift’s first country hit — way back in 2006 — was “Tim McGraw.”

Speaking of rare air, Garth Brooks bows in at No. 2 on the country albums ranking with The Anthology: Part 1, the First Five Years. It ranks No. 4 on the all-genres chart.

There are two other new albums to report — Chase Rice’s Lambs & Lions (checking in at No. 6) and the various artists package, A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg (No. 18).

Returning to action are McGraw’s Number One Hits (No. 47), Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Christmas Together (No. 49) and Russell Dickerson’s Yours (No. 50).

The week’s new songs are Reba McEntire’s “God and My Girlfriends” (No. 54), Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” (No. 57) and Ashley McBryde’s “Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” (No. 59).

Morgan Evans re-enters at No. 60 with “Kiss Somebody.” The No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Blake Shelton’s Texoma Shore, the eponymous Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

Parading in directly behind “Greatest Love Story” are Brooks’ “Ask Me How I Know,” Rhett’s “Unforgettable,” Luke Bryan’s “Light It Up” and Shelton’s “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

In case you’re feeling a little end-of-the-year desolation, remember the Grammy winners will be revealed in all their tinsel splendor on Jan. 28 from Madison Square Garden. Lay in your supply of popcorn now.