A Grand Finale from Little Big Town

It ended with “From the Beginning.”

And what a finish it was for Little Big Town. The band took the Ryman Auditorium stage on Monday night (Nov. 27) for the last show of their artist residency.

Their “Little Big Town at the Mother Church” run kicked off on Feb. 24 and wrapped nine months later. It is the first such residency in the venue’s 125-year history. And their final night had them packing 27 songs into their set, starting with “Night on Our Side.”

But since the residency kicked off, the well-loved band didn’t have to go it alone. Band members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook invited their artist friends to join them for a song or two. The fans packed into the Ryman’s church pews had the chance to see artists like Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Ronnie Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Gladys Knight, Eric Paslay, Jamey Johnson and Kelleigh Bannen. Little Big Town also shared the bill with openers like Brent Cobb, Ashley Monroe, Lori McKenna, Raelynn, Charlie Worsham and more throughout the residency.

Little Big Town will return to the road for its all-new The Breakers Tour, launching Feb. 8 in Oklahoma City.