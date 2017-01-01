Brett Eldredge Plots First Headlining Tour

The Long Way Tour Starts April 5 in Idaho

After Brett Eldredge wraps his performances on Blake Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour, he’ll be ready to launch his first national headlining tour.

Eldredge’s The Long Way tour with Devin Dawson and Jillian Jaqueline launches April 5 in Garden City, Idaho. The initial 10 shows on the schedule include stops in Indianapolis, Boston and New York City. Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 through Eldredge’s website.

Eldredge previously co-headlined the 2015 CMT On Tour with Thomas Rhett. He has also toured with Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Taylor Swift.

Here are the initial dates for The Long Way Tour:

April 5: Garden City, ID

April 6: Missoula, MT

April 19: Louisville, KY

April 20: Indianapolis, IN

April 21: Kansas City, MO

April 26: Hampton Beach, NH

April 27: Boston, MA

April 28: Uncasville, CT

May 4: Bethlehem, PA

May 3: Toledo, OH

May 5: New York, NY