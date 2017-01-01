Country Music Gives Back for Season of Giving

See Who Supported Those in Need on #GivingTuesday

Editor’s note: CMT One Country, the network’s pro-social initiative, continues to support those in need throughout America. Volunteer opportunities nationwide available now through the CMT One Country website.

Country music has a reputation for being one of music’s most charitable genres. And it showed on #GivingTuesday (Nov. 28).

To kick off the holiday giving season, Lauren Alaina, Tucker Beathard, Brent Cobb, Miranda Lambert, Tracy Lawrence, Carrie Underwood and Charlie Worsham were just a few of the artists who participated in the charity movement.

With the launch of her first charity, My Kinda People, Alaina made her first donation to the Nashville nonprofit Friends Life Community. The initiative serves more than 40 teenagers and adults with special needs. And it provides the opportunity for those with disabilities to develop socially, grow personally and enjoy community as they experience life together. Alaina’s donation reflected her personal contribution and proceeds from a Sept. 19 Friends Life Community benefit concert in Nashville.

Beathard and Cobb each performed acoustic sets from their beds for MyMusicRx’s viral movement #Bedstock. The program delivers bedside and online music entertainment to kids facing cancer and other serious illness.

Lambert launched a new initiative through her Muttnation Foundation that offers fans the opportunity to become official “citizens” of Muttnation. For a $25 donation, members will receive a downloadable Certificate of Citizenship signed by Lambert and other cool perks, along with the knowledge that they are helping a shelter pet find a forever home.

Last week, Lawrence’s 2017 12th annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and third annual Mission: Possible benefit concert raised $148,000 for the Nashville Rescue Mission.

And Underwood gave a shout-out to celebrity chef Rachael Ray for her $10,000 donation to the C.A.T.S. Foundation. The program supports education, the arts and animal welfare in Underwood’s hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma.

Worsham headlined a benefit in his hometown of Grenada, Mississippi to support his Follow Your Heart Arts scholarship program. The Nov. 25 gala raised $30,000 for the initiative’s mission to enrich and empower the lives of young men and women living in Grenada through music education.

