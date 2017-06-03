CMT’s Most Popular Instagrams of 2017

Instagram announced its list of the most popular posts of 2017. And it’s clear the world is obsessed with celebrities and their children.
And the same goes for CMT’s most popular Instagram posts. Based on impressions, the Top 10 CMT Instagrams of the year so far are loaded with pictures of celebrity expectant mamas, kissing couples and powerhouse vocalists. Posts featuring Thomas Rhett with his family, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood were among the most popular.
Unforgettable by Thomas Rhett on VEVO.
Beyoncé has the year’s most popular Instagram post overall. Her pregnancy announcement from February received 11.1 million likes from followers.
Other popular Instagrams overall included a photo from famous soccer player Christiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announcing the birth of their daughter Alana Martina and a picture of Selena Gomez after she underwent a successful kidney transplant.
Here are CMT’s Top 10 Instagram posts based on impressions: