Maren Morris Says “Aloha” From Hawaii

This week, Maren Morris is in Hawaii having a blast and making social media followers all kinds of jealous with her fun updates from the BMI Maui Songwriters Festival.

On Wednesday (Nov.29), she attended a private kickoff party with Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Willie Nelson and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

She followed all the fun from the night before with a stunning poolside post on Thursday (Nov. 30), jokingly saying, “This place blows.”

The post generated several positive comments from loyal fans, calling her a goddess, beautiful and stunning.

But then some Internet troll weighed in with a body shaming comment, which is never OK in public forums (or anywhere else).

Please tell me you didn't get a boob job? Fake boobs are disgusting — seth holbrook (@sethholbrook3) November 30, 2017

But like the hero she is, Morris quipped back with an offer.

Not that it would be any of your business, but I didn’t. But guess what? You just won a meet & greet of your choice so you can come and say that to my face! https://t.co/Txmqz9WP7d — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 30, 2017

The Wailea Beach Resort will host the BMI Maui Songwriters Fest’s How I Wrote That Song concert on Friday (Dec. 1). The event will feature performances by Pardi, Nashville songwriter and Grammy nominee, Lee Thomas Miller, No. 1 hit-maker Heather Morgan, country sensation, Wendell Mobley, unconventional lyricist, Luke Dick, and rising artist Ashley McBryde. The event will wrap with a one-of-a-kind concert by Eric Church and friends.