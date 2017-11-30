Music

Maren Morris Says “Aloha” From Hawaii

Responds to Body Shamer Online
This week, Maren Morris is in Hawaii having a blast and making social media followers all kinds of jealous with her fun updates from the BMI Maui Songwriters Festival.

On Wednesday (Nov.29), she attended a private kickoff party with Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Willie Nelson and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

She followed all the fun from the night before with a stunning poolside post on Thursday (Nov. 30), jokingly saying, “This place blows.”

The post generated several positive comments from loyal fans, calling her a goddess, beautiful and stunning.

But then some Internet troll weighed in with a body shaming comment, which is never OK in public forums (or anywhere else).

But like the hero she is, Morris quipped back with an offer.

The Wailea Beach Resort will host the BMI Maui Songwriters Fest’s How I Wrote That Song concert on Friday (Dec. 1). The event will feature performances by Pardi, Nashville songwriter and Grammy nominee, Lee Thomas Miller, No. 1 hit-maker Heather Morgan, country sensation, Wendell Mobley, unconventional lyricist, Luke Dick, and rising artist Ashley McBryde. The event will wrap with a one-of-a-kind concert by Eric Church and friends.