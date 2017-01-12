Chris Young Is Ready to Lose Sleep

Let this be your No. 1 New Year’s resolution: see Chris Young live in 2018.

Young will kick off his headlining tour on Jan. 11 in Indianapolis, and in a recent radio interview, he talked about how he feels about being the last guy on the bill.

“This is far and away the biggest tour I’ve ever done. You just look at the buildings we are going into, and the markets we’re playing, and the fact that it’s more buses and more trucks than I’ve ever had out anywhere, and new stage stuff and new music,” Young said. “There’s just so many incredible things that are going into the Losing Sleep World Tour. And you know I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s gotta be the biggest thing I’ve done!

“You gotta go big or go home!”

Losing Sleep (Official Video) by Chris Young on VEVO.

But he’s not going big alone. Young is bringing two country newcomers with him, Kane Brown and LANCO.

Of Brown, Young says he’s all kinds of incredible. “He’s an incredible guy, an incredible person and an incredible artist. And I’ve just loved getting to know him from the very, very beginning, writing with him for his EP and then seeing just how he’s taken off and exploded as an artist. And I couldn’t think of anybody better to be that middle slot on this tour other than Kane Brown.”

Young wrote “Comeback,” a song on Brown’s self-titled debut album and “There Goes My Everything” on Brown’s Chapter 1 EP.

And of LANCO, Young says the band is amazing. “I’ve gotten to know them over the course of, not only shows, but also just random hangs that we’ve ended up in through industry functions. And I just love all of those guys for who they are and love their music obviously, ‘Greatest Love Story’ is taking off, and I love that I’m gonna have them out on my tour.”