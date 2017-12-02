Jason and Brittany Aldean Welcome a Son

Early on Friday (Dec. 1), Jason Aldean‘s wife posted an Instagram story about how much she was loving her labor-pain-numbing epidural anesthesia. And then just like that, their big — almost nine and a half pounds — baby boy Memphis arrived by early afternoon.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world,” Aldean posted on social media.

“In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean… 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar”

Later that night, once Brittany had time to reflect on the day, she posted her own thoughts on Instagram.

“Memphis Aldean Williams Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz There are truly no words for the love we feel,” she wrote. “Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”

Memphis is the couple’s first child. Aldean has two daughters Keeley, 13 and Kendyl, 10, from his first marriage.

