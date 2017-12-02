Music

Jason and Brittany Aldean Welcome a Son

Welcome to the World Memphis Aldean Williams
by 10h ago

Early on Friday (Dec. 1), Jason Aldean‘s wife posted an Instagram story about how much she was loving her labor-pain-numbing epidural anesthesia. And then just like that, their big — almost nine and a half pounds — baby boy Memphis arrived by early afternoon.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world,” Aldean posted on social media.

“In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean… 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar”

Later that night, once Brittany had time to reflect on the day, she posted her own thoughts on Instagram.

“Memphis Aldean Williams Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz There are truly no words for the love we feel,” she wrote. “Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”

Memphis is the couple’s first child. Aldean has two daughters Keeley, 13 and Kendyl, 10, from his first marriage.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.