Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Marry in Mexico

Best wishes to the happy couple, Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini, who have become husband and wife. The two tied the knot on Saturday (Dec. 2) during a beachside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to People magazine, the bride wore a gown by Berta and bare feet down the aisle, while her Aussie groom wore a tux by Joseph Abboud. Their David Yurman rings each had customized messages engraved inside.

In a previous CMT.com interview, Ballerini said one of her favorite things about their relationship is that they bring out the best in each other.

“We’re each other’s biggest fans,” Ballerini said. “And so we’re able to be transparent with each other. And it’s cool because he has helped me with live music because he’s been touring since he was 14, and I help him with U.S. radio because I’ve been doing it for a couple of years. … We’re just able to help each other in our strengths.”

In a separate CMT.com interview, Evans said he looks forward to living a beautiful and musical life together with Ballerini.

“That’s kind of the thing in our house now,” he said, “I used to try to write the best song in the world. Now I just want to write the best song in our house that day. Then I feel like I’m doing OK.”

The two met in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards show in Australia. Ballerini wrote the title song of her current album Unapologetically about Evans three weeks after they met. Nine months after their initial introduction, Evans proposed with a custom engagement ring over breakfast at home.

“It was a special moment,” Evans told People of the proposal. “It was just right.”

“It was the sweetest thing ever,” she added.