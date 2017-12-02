Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed
by 12h ago

Obviously, the big news over the weekend was the baby and the wedding. Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany welcomed Memphis, and Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans tied the knot in Mexico. But elsewhere in country music, Luke Bryan did a happy dance over the Georgia Bulldogs’ SEC Championship win. Carrie Underwood finished binge-watching Stranger Things. Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley had an artsy black and white photo shoot. Maren Morris used her Wikipedia page to prove her age. Chris Young was in full Christmas spirit. Miranda Lambert celebrated National Mutt Day. Tim McGraw gave the world a case of home envy. Kacey Musgraves enjoyed a night at the movies; and once Ballerini’s wedding was over, she posted a sweet morning-after takeaway on her new marriage.

Someone is so happy right now….. @lukebryan Good job Dawgs!

A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on

Three more weeks until we get to meet our little angel

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on

Lovely evening at Home Merry Christmas y’all

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.