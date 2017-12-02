Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

Obviously, the big news over the weekend was the baby and the wedding. Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany welcomed Memphis, and Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans tied the knot in Mexico. But elsewhere in country music, Luke Bryan did a happy dance over the Georgia Bulldogs’ SEC Championship win. Carrie Underwood finished binge-watching Stranger Things. Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley had an artsy black and white photo shoot. Maren Morris used her Wikipedia page to prove her age. Chris Young was in full Christmas spirit. Miranda Lambert celebrated National Mutt Day. Tim McGraw gave the world a case of home envy. Kacey Musgraves enjoyed a night at the movies; and once Ballerini’s wedding was over, she posted a sweet morning-after takeaway on her new marriage.

Someone is so happy right now….. @lukebryan Good job Dawgs! A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Finished @Stranger_Things season 2… Soooooo great! Can’t wait for season 3! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 3, 2017

Three more weeks until we get to meet our little angel A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:25am PST

Just got carded for a Mai Tai and I didn’t have my ID so I showed the server my Wikipedia page. It worked. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 2, 2017

‪So much fun decorating the tree at my PARENTS HOUSE TONIGHT (all caps because evidently last year people thought my mom was posting photos of my tree) love you mom #socialmedia ‬ A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Happy National Mutt Day from Louise and all her brothers and sisters. #rescue #thelma #J.D. #waylon #jessi #bellamy #delta #cher #8mutts A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Lovely evening at Home Merry Christmas y’all A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

This. Freaking. Movie. Out of control incredible. pic.twitter.com/jp1AK4RSSV — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 1, 2017

Woke up to the hottest human I’ve ever seen wearing a ring and ate leftover wedding cake for breakfast hello marriage — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 3, 2017