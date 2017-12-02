Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Obviously, the big news over the weekend was the baby and the wedding. Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany welcomed Memphis, and Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans tied the knot in Mexico. But elsewhere in country music, Luke Bryan did a happy dance over the Georgia Bulldogs’ SEC Championship win. Carrie Underwood finished binge-watching Stranger Things. Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley had an artsy black and white photo shoot. Maren Morris used her Wikipedia page to prove her age. Chris Young was in full Christmas spirit. Miranda Lambert celebrated National Mutt Day. Tim McGraw gave the world a case of home envy. Kacey Musgraves enjoyed a night at the movies; and once Ballerini’s wedding was over, she posted a sweet morning-after takeaway on her new marriage.
Finished @Stranger_Things season 2… Soooooo great! Can’t wait for season 3!
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 3, 2017
Just got carded for a Mai Tai and I didn’t have my ID so I showed the server my Wikipedia page. It worked.
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 2, 2017
This. Freaking. Movie. Out of control incredible. pic.twitter.com/jp1AK4RSSV
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 1, 2017
Woke up to the hottest human I’ve ever seen wearing a ring and ate leftover wedding cake for breakfast hello marriage
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 3, 2017