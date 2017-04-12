Blake Shelton: “Man, It Breaks My Heart”

When Jaclyn Desrosiers, 14, Christian Congelos, 15, and Lena Noonan, 16, died in a rollover crash, one of the first virtual responders was Blake Shelton. He was there with compassion and sympathy for the small town in Massachusetts that was mourning the teenagers from Quaboag Regional Middle/High School in Warren.

In a video from the middle of the woods in Oklahoma, Shelton shares his own story of how his brother Richie had died in a car accident when he was a teenager.

“I just was made aware of the car accident and man it breaks my heart,” Shelton said.

“I completely know how it feels. I lost my brother in a car accident,” he shared. “It’s the worst possible feeling. It’s confusion. It’s anger. It’s just an overall brokenness. And it’s just going to take a lot of time to heal.”

Then he has this advice for the family and friends of the victims. “If you can find comfort in anything, it’s just knowing that they’re all in a better place now. And God has a plan. I still miss my brother every day, and you’re going to miss those guys every day,” he said.

“Just wanted to say I’m thinking of you. Always honor their memory, and never forget about them.”