Chris Stapleton on His Highest Honor

At their farm outside Nashville, Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane gave a sit-down interview with the Today show’s Willie Geist to chronicle Stapleton’s rise to prominence and discuss Stapleton’s new album From A Room: Volume 2.

Stapleton’s wife of 10 years, Morgane, said she always knew her husband was “a very bright star.”

“It’s been very satisfying to see the world wake up,” she said, “Whatever makeup he has for writing a song or singing a song or playing a show, it takes him over, and it’s him completely. And it outshines the sun in a lot of ways to me.”

The conversation about From A Room: Volume 2 was quick with Stapleton exclaiming it’s some of his hopeful songs to date. Over the weekend (Dec. 2-3), the collection topped iTunes’ all-genre albums chart, out-ranking U2’s Songs of Experience and Taylor Swift’s reputation.

When Geist asked about his reaction to the news that his wife was pregnant with twins, Stapleton revealed he giggled for approximately 20 minutes.

“I didn’t know what else to do,” he admitted. “I was in shock.”

For all the awards and accolades Stapleton has received through the years, he said the highest compliment he’s ever received is praise from his father, who worked as a coal miner. His father’s death in 2013 served as the initial inspiration behind his multi-platinum debut Traveller.

“At the time, he had Alan Jackson’s Greatest Hits in his CD player for a long time. So when he removed Alan Jackson and put me in, that was the highest compliment he could have given for sure.”

Stapleton heads to the 60th annual Grammy Awards in January as the lead country nominee. He’s nominated for three awards including best country album for From A Room: Volume 1