Midland Plays for Hero of a Fan

This is what happens when one of your heroes shows up to see your show: You do your thing better than you’ve ever done it.

That’s pretty much what went down at Billy Bob’s in Forth Worth on Sunday night (Dec. 3). The Grammy-nominated Midland was there as part of the Ten Man Jam at the Texas honky-tonk, and Randy Travis was there to watch.

And he did so from the side of the stage, making it obvious to Midland’s front man Mark Wystrach that he was going to have to make it a show to remember.

“Had the incredible honor of getting to meet and hang out with Randy Travis last night. He sat side stage and watched our entire performance. It was a strange and wonderful sensation to be singing while one of your greatest musical heroes observes from just a few feet away…I’ve never sung harder in my life and it’s a night I won’t soon forget,” Wystrach wrote when he posted a picture of him and Travis.

“Keep on keeping on Mr. Travis,” he said.

The other nine artists playing the show were Darius Rucker, Gary Allan, Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager, Tyler Farr, Scotty McCreery, Jerrod Niemann, Carly Pearce and Brandon Lay.

Travis shared a picture of him and all ten of the artists, saying, “Country music’s next gen is looking — and sounding — very, very promising!”